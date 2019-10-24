Two Gun Barrel City business owners have offered to help the city finance an interlocal agreement with the Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake.
During the Tuesday monthly city council meeting Rob Rea owner of Rita's Club and Foundation, along with David Westerfield co-owner of W HAUS décor and More have volunteered to make up a $15,000 difference between the HSCCL and the Athens Henderson County Shelter's agreement.
“I understand the city needs to think about the fire and police departments,” Westerfield said, “But my dog is my family and its a very important part of my life.”
A standing-room only crowd attended the Tuesday meeting to hear the city council's decision of the inter-local agreement between the two animal shelters.
During the September council meeting the Gun Barrel City council tabled the decision to sign the agreement for animal shelter services.
GBC Mayor David Skains told the attendees the city council received new information they would need to review before a decision could be made on whether the city could continues to use the Humane Society at Cedar Creek Lake or the Henderson County Animal Shelter in Athens.
At the September meeting representing the HSCCL Board President Lanette Ainsworth said, “the HSCCL has a yearly budget of $375,000.” She said in 2018 the city contracted with the shelter at a yearly rate of $10,500. This year the shelter is asking the council for $21, 355. “This is due to the fact last year we were told to expect about 200 animals when in fact we took in 400 animals from Gun Barrel City.”
The Athens Shelter was offering its service to Gun Barrel City for $4,800. Ainsworth said the budget for the Athens Shelter is $372,000.
Norma Lambert one of the founding member of the Henderson County Shelter said in Sept. “I just want to set the record straight on the Henderson County shelter. “There are a lot of rumors about the shelter that are not true. People should take a tour of the shelter in Athens before deciding whether or not to believe the rumors about the shelter. We're just tired of hearing the falsehoods and receiving threats about the HC shelter.”
She attended Tuesday's meeting to ask the HSCCL what their vetting process was for placing pets in a home.
Lambert who now runs the Litter Box to raise money for spay and neutering pets said, “We raise money at the Litter Box to make donations towards spay and neutering,” she said. “We charge $20 for people to have their pets spayed or neutered. The Litter Box pays the difference.”
The city council voted to sign an agreement with HSCCL with the two business owners donating the difference between Athens and HSCCL.
The motion made by Council Woman Linda Rankin was contingent on the City Attorney and the attorney representing the Humane Society agreeing a contract can be written to satisfy all parties.
Rob Rea said, “The specifics of this and the legalities of it will have to be ironed out by the shelter and the city, but for all intents and purposes the monetary aspects can be put aside.”
