Dr. Clayton Gautreaux is celebrating his 40th business year in Mabank this year. The event will be observed with food, beverages and a small reception from 5 p.m. to 6:30 pm Wednesday evening at Mabank Dental 302 N. Third St. in Mabank.
Dr. Gautreaux sold Mabank Dental to Dr. Freddie Faucheu, but will continue to practice at the location.
“I have been so blessed and look forward to many more years of serving the dental needs of our wonderful community. Please come by so I can personally thank you and introduce you to Dr. Freddie,” Gautreaux stated.
Dr. Gautreaux is a graduate of Texas Tech University and received his doctorate in Dental Surgery from Baylor College of Dentistry in 1979. He established his practice in Mabank the same year.
He has been very active in the community and various local organizations including the Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, little league and the PTA to name a few. He has a passion for a Christian mission named Tejas Missions, which serves the dental and medical needs of people in Central America.
Clayton is married to Lori and they have three children and three grandchildren.
If you would like more information on Mabank Dental, please visit their website https://yourtexasdentist.com or call/email them directly at PH: (903) 887-4405 | EM: yourtexasdentist@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.