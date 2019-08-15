The Athens Municipal Water Authority Board selected one of its own as the Authority's new executive director on Wednesday.
Ed Gatlin who has been on the board of directors since 1990 replaces Bill Casey, who is retiring from the position. Now, a replacement must be found to fill Gatlin's spot on the board.
On Wednesday Gatlin submitted a letter of resignation from the board, effective immediately.
"On May 10, 1990, I took a seat on this board," Gatlin wrote. "I would like to thank all the people whom I have served with along with the past staff. I also would like to thank all those who voted for me over the past 29 years."
The unexpired term runs through 2022. Gatlin was vice-president of the body. The president is Mike Peek, whose term ends in 2022
"We will be looking for someone who is interested in becoming a director," Peek said. "We will put information on our website."
Those interested should provide a letter and a resume.
The other three board members, Donald Foster, Frank Lunceford and Milburn Chaney, all serve through 2020.
In other action at the Wednesday board meeting, the board set the tax rate for the 2019-2020 fiscal year at .119729, which is equal to the previous year. Based on 97% collections, AMWA would get $900,230.39 in revenue.
The Athens Municipal Water Authority and Lake Athens were created to provide water for the City of Athens, Texas. Residents pay taxes based on $100 valuation of serviceable property owned for water service.
Casey gave an executive director's report. which included water usage statistics. In July, 53.4 million gallons were taken from Lake Athens and only 4 million from the well. Casey said, for the year, 165 million has been taken from the lake and 100 million from the well. Casey said the lake dropped below the 440 foot mark on August 8 after a long period of being full.
