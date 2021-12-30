The Gates Church in Athens is launching new ways to reach the community.
There’s a lot happening at the church at 702 W. Tyler St.
According to church leaders, the changes started with a vision that the Lord showed Apostle Alan Coleman. We all, everyone of us work, eat and meet with each other all week long. Then on Sunday we divide up and go our separate ways.
“This is like a slap in my face,” Coleman said. “The Lord is not happy with this at all. Which brings us to this greater calling of Christ to become multi-racial on purpose.”
Coleman and Prophetess Ronda Coleman, founders of Gates Community Church International, are moving forward to make the church exemplify heaven on earth.
A special event is planned to start the new year and the new focus. The church members said they are excited about Revamp 2022 concert and invited the public to join them Saturday, Jan. 1 at 7 p.m. for the free music and excitement.
Opening up the evening will be Branisha and Shydariann McCowan. The concert guest will be The Nathan Carruth Band.
The grand opening starts with services Sunday, Jan. 2.
Sunday school starts at 9:15 a.m. followed by church at 10:30 a.m.
The Wednesday night Ladies Prayer begins at 6 p.m. with the Wednesday Jesus Study at 7 p.m..
“We love God and we love people,” Coleman said.
