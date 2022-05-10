The average East Texas motorist is now paying more then $4 per gallon of regular unleaded according to GasBuddy, which tracks prices at more than $11 million stations nationwide.
The average for Henderson County on Monday was $4.07.8, which is higher than any of the surrounding counties.
On Monday, the most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $3.99 per gallon.
Gas Buddy reports the national average jumped 13.6 cents from a week ago to $4.31 per gallon on Monday.
“Gasoline and diesel prices alike saw strong upward momentum last week as oil prices continued to climb after the EU signaled its desire to sanction Russian oil. The national average is up 19.6 cents from a month ago and $1.36 per gallon higher than a year ago." Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said.
The summer driving season is nearing and with petroleum inventories declining, prices could continue their recent upward trend, De Haan said.
Some of the lower gas prices in Athens were near that mark.
Tying for the lowest price in the city were the CEFCO South Prairieville Street, Brookshire's on East Tyler Street and Murphy USA on East Tyler street, at $3.98 per gallon.
Meanwhile the Exxon South Palestine Street was posting $4.09 as were the Conoco on South Palestine Street and the Shell Station on East Tyler Street.
Malakoff motorists were paying just a little less. The cost at the Brookshire's was $3.89 and the Chevron, $3.95.
Better prices were found in Gun Barrel City, with the lowest $3.87 at Murphy USA, followed by $3.88 at the Valero and $3.99 at both the Chevron and CEFCO.
Athens prices show a dramatic increase from just three months ago. On Feb. 14 the cost of a gallon on regular was at the Murphy USA was $2.94. The nearby Brookshire’s was charging $3.04 per gallon. The posting at the CEFCO on South Palestine Street was $3.15, A bit higher was the Exxon on South Palestine Street, with $3.24.
According to AAA, the cluster of counties around Henderson shows these increases since the Feb. 14.
• Henderson - $4.07.8 - $322.9
• Anderson - $4.07.6 - $322.9
• Cherokee- $4.03.4 - $3.22.9
• Ellis - $4.01.1- $313.7
• Kaufman - $4.06.0 - $320.6
• Navarro - $4.04.4 $320.6
• Van Zandt - $401.4 - $319.3
• Smith - $3.99.7 - $319.0
