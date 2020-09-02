Gas prices inched upward in Athens during July and August, and may increase slightly as Labor Day nears.
GasBuddy, said the lowest gas price in Athens was $1.86 on Monday at Murphy USA on East Tyler Street. Thats well above the state low of $1.51 at a Bucees in Brazoria. Nationwide a gain of 3.5 cents per gallon brought the average price to $2.22. GasBuddy data is compiled from more than 150,000 stations around he country.
"Gas prices have reached their highest post-coronavirus level at Hurricane Laura caused Gulf Coast refineries to shut, limiting production as gasoline demand edged higher," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy.
DeHaan said once Labor Day is over demand will likely decrease lowering prices. Then in a few weeks, the switch to winter gasoline will occur causing even more downward momentum.
Other Athens prices on Monday were $1.87 at CEFCO on South Prairieville Street, $1.89 at the Valero on East Corsicana Street, $1.89 at the Exxon on South Prairieville and $1.94 at the Brookshire's on East Tyler.
The Shell station on E. Tyler Street was charging $1.95 per gallon as was the Conoco on South Palestine.
Some other prices in the area include $1.85 at Murphy USA in Gun Barrel City, $1.89 at CEFCO in GBC, $1.95 at the Shell in Mabank and $1.95 at Exxon in Payne Springs. A price of $1.99 per gallon was found at both the Exxon and Chevron in GBC.
Five weeks ago, on June 23, Athens had a low price of $1.71 at the Murphy USA at WalMart. Two years ago, prices were well over $2 per gallon in the city. On June 25, 2018, the Murphy USA price was $2.45 per gallon.
