The weekly gas price report from GasBuddy shows most area stations are still charging above $3 for a gallon of unleaded, but prices are coming down a bit.
According to GasBuddy, with data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports the national price declined for a second straight week.
Monday morning gas price reports around Athens showed a low of $2.98 at the Brookshire’s on East Tyler Street. The Shell on West U.S. 175 was set at $3.08, while the Exxon on West Corsicana was posting $3.09.
Two week ago prices included the CEFCO on South Palestine Street, charging $3.15 and $3.16 at Murphy USA. The Chevron in Malakoff posted $3.09, while the 76 station had a $3.19 per gallon price. Elsewhere, Murphy USA in Gun Barrel City has one of the lowest prices in the area, at $2.94, That’s equal to the price there, two weeks ago. The Shell in Mabank was just a bit higher, at $2.96. The price at the Exxon in Payne Springs was $2.97.
According to AAA, which also keeps track of gas prices. Henderson County’s average cost was $3.10 for a gallon of regular unleaded. Two weeks ago, the average Henderson County price was $316.2.
Elsewhere, on Monday, Navarro County had an average of $3.01, Cherokee, $3.01, Anderson $2.99 and Kaufman, $2.94.
“Gas prices tend to fall a bit this time of year due to the shorter days and less robust demand,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And this trend was assisted by the recent steep drop in oil prices due to fears over the omicron variant. But the variant’s impact on pricing appears to be fading, so it remains to be seen if oil prices stabilize or move higher.”
