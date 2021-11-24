The weekly gas price report from the American Automobile Association shows Henderson County drivers are paying more than surrounding counties.
The average Henderson County price was $316.2 on Monday, more than a dime a gallon more than the Anderson County charge. The closest to Henderson County among its neighbors was Navarro, with a price of $310.8.
The Texas average on Monday was $3.00.9, not much more than the $302.8 one month ago. This time in 2000, the average was $1.79.6.
According to GasBuddy, with data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports the national price declined for a second straight week. The $3.39 was down 1.9 cents from a week ago.
Monday morning gas price reports around Athens were a bit spotty. Reports included the CEFCO on South Palestine Street, charging $3.15 and $3.16 at Murphy USA. The Chevron in Malakoff posted $3.09, while the 76 station had a $3.19 per gallon price.
The Murphy USA in Gun Barrel City was down to $2.94, while CEFCO in Gun Barrel City had also dipped below the $3 mark, at $2.97.
Four weeks ago, Athens had prices well above the $3 mark. The charge at Murphy USA at the Wa-lMart on East Tyler Street was $3.08 per gallon. The CEFCO on South Prairieville Street was only slightly higher at $3.09. The Shell on East Tyler Street was posting $3.15.
In Malakoff, the 76 on East Royall, along with the Chevron down the street, were charging $3.09. The Brookshire’s was a penny less, $3.08.
In Gun Barrel City, the CEFCO was a cent below the $3 threshold.
