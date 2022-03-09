Gas prices are soaring and the increases are picking up steam, according to GasBuddy, a website that tracks prices nationwide.
“There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week, with massive spikes coast to coast in both gasoline and diesel prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008. Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50 per-gallon,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Athens prices show a dramatic increase from just three weeks ago, on Feb. 14. Some prices for a gallon on regular Monday were $3.74 at the Brookshire’s on East Tyler Street and the Exxon on South Palestine. A bit higher were prices at CEFCO on South Prairieville and the Conoco on South Palestine, $3.79.
On Feb. 14, the Murphy USA on East Tyler Street had the lowest local price on a gallon of regular unleaded. $2.94. The nearby Brookshire’s was charging $3.04 per gallon. The posting at the CEFCO on South Palestine Street was $315, A bit higher was the Exxon on South Palestine Street, with $3.24.
In mid- December, two months ago, Athens showed a low of $2.98 at the Brookshire’s on East Tyler Street. The Shell on West U.S. 175 was set at $3.08, while the Exxon on West Corsicana was posting $3.09.
According to AAA, the cluster of counties around Henderson show these increases since the Valentine’s Day report.
• Henderson $322.9 - $3.81.9
• Anderson- $322.9 – $380.3
• Cherokee - $3.22.9 - $378.0
• Ellis- $313.7 - $3.77.7
• Kaufman - $320.6 - $3.80.2
• Navarro - $320.6 - $374,4
• Van Zandt - $319.3 - $3,76.1
• Smith - $319.0 - $3.77.9
