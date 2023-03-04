Drivers in Texas are paying the lowest for gas in the nation, according to AAA and Henderson County also continues to hover around $3 per gallon. On March 3, AAA reported the Texas average for a gallon of regular gas to be $2.958 with the same price as a week ago. One month ago, the price was $3.12 and a year ago it was $3.31. All of these are still better than the AAA’s highest recorded average price of $4.84 in North Texas on June 12, 2022.
These lower prices are expected to prevail with multiple factors helping this along.
A significantly warmer-than-normal weather pattern causing a mild winter has helped push down natural gas prices that in 2022 had reached levels it had not been to in more than a decade.
Lower natural gas prices help to bring down the production costs of electricity and the electricity prices that play a role in the cost of gas are expected to decline, but not as quickly.
Another cause of high spikes in gas prices last year happened as demand rose with the end of COVID-19 restrictions and as global markets were impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Crude oil prices are volatile still as the Ukraine-Russia war continues causing supply concerns. This causes some areas in the nation to see decreases and some are paying more from last week.
An economic slowdown is also on the minds of analysts as inflation and higher interest rates are playing into the market. However, demand for travel does remain optimistic.
“For the time being, drivers in Texas are seeing pump prices decrease in many areas,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber in a AAA article this week. “As many people prepare for spring break and summer travel – it is important to keep your vehicle well-maintained to optimize its fuel economy as well as prevent breakdowns.”
