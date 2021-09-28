A busy hurricane season is helping keep gas prices high around Texas this fall, according to GasBuddy, which tracks prices in thousands of stations around the nation.
“Average gas prices saw little change from a week ago, declining slightly. But overall, prices remained near 2021’s peak price set in early August due to COVID-19 supply and demand imbalances,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While I am optimistic that we eventually will see a decline in price, the drop is not likely to be as noticeable as I had anticipated due to the above average hurricane season and as demand remains seasonally strong.”
AAA, which also keeps tabs on how much we’re paying for gas showed the average price for a gallon of unleaded in Texas was $2.83, Friday, only a penny less than a month ago. For Henderson County, the average charge was $2.95. It had been $2.93.9 in late August. Henderson County’s price was higher than any of the surrounding counties. You would have to go to Houston County, where the price was $3.007 to find a higher average.
Gas Buddy’s figures on Monday showed a price of $2.84 at Murphy USA in Athens, a decrease of two cents from August 20. The charge at Brookshire’s which usually tracks about the same as Murphy was not available.
The price was $2.89 at the CEFCO on South Prairieville Street. It had been $2.86 there in August.
Other prices on Monday were $2.89 at the Valero on East Corsicana Street and $2.95 at the Exxon on South Palestine.
Gun Barrel City prices included a low of $2.82 at the Murphy USA on West Main Street, up four cents from a month ago, and $2.89 at the CEFCO on Gun Barrel Lane, which was also a four cent increase.
The price at the Shell in Mabank was $2.87 on Monday.
