With the summer vacation season upon us, those planning a car trip will be paying a higher price to gas up weekly reports by GasBuddy and the American Automobile Association show.
Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by two cents to $3.07. AAA shows the lowest prices were in the mid-western strip of the country, from Texas to Minnesota. Texas recorded an average of $2.76.3.
While gas prices haven’t broken past the low $3s, they have also failed to decline much from their peak as demand for gasoline continues to push higher as the summer driving season is underway,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said.
Henderson County’s average was $2.85.2, also a two cent increase.
Surrounding counties also averaged slightly higher, but showed lower prices than Henderson. The averages were $2.79.9 for Anderson, $2.81.9 for Cherokee, $2.75.9 for Ellis, $2.80.7 for Kaufman, $2.80.5 for Navarro and 2.78.6 for Van Zandt.
The lowest price for Athens was $2.68 for the Brookshire’s and Murphy USA on East Tyler Street.
Elsewhere, the price at the CEFCO on South Prairieville was $2.71. The Valero on West Cayuga Drive posted $2.85, while the Shell on U.S. 175 West displayed $2.87.
Malakoff prices included $2.81 for the Mobil on State Highway 198 and $2.85 for the Exxon on Royal Blvd.
Some of the prices to the north were $2.71 for the Brookshire’s in Mabank and $2.71 for the Murphy USA in Gun Barrel City.
About four months ago, on February, 8, Athens’ lowest price was listed as $2.12 at both Murphy USA and Brookshire’s on East Tyler Street. The Henderson County average was $2.23 per gallon.
GasBuddy officials predict the prices could continue to rise through the July 4 holiday.
