A pair of Athens gas stations posted prices below the state average on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.
Athens prices were as low as $2.20, per-gallon recorded at the Murphy USA and Brookshire's on E. Tyler Street. The average for Texas was $2.24.
For the third straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined, posting a fall of 5.1 cents over the last week to $2.58 per gallon according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 10.5 million individual price reports covering nearly 150,000 gas stations across the country.
“The air is getting crisp, the leaves falling, and for the third straight week the national average price of gasoline has too,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Most states saw notable declines.
Elsewhere in Athens, the Monday price at the Shell on E. Tyler Street was $2.28, while the Valero on E. Corsicana reported $2.29. A price of $2.35 was showing at the Conoco and Exxon stations on S. Palestine Street.
Around the area, the lowest cost was $2.09 at the Exxon in Chandler. The price at Valero in Brownsboro was $2.11. Farther west, the price at the Brookshire's in Malakoff stood at $2.32 per-gallon.
The Valero on W. Main in Gun Barrel City posted $2.29 while the Sunoco in Seven Points was charging $2.28 per-gallon,
The new prices reflect a downward trend since early August.
In Athens, the low price on August 6 was $2.41 recorded at the Brookshire's and Murphy USA on E. Tyler Street.
Several stations were reporting $2.49 per gallon. Those included both Valero, both Shells, the Exxon and Conoco on S. Palestine. The Exxon on E. Tyler Street had a price of $2.55.
The lowest price in the area was $2.27 at both the Brookshire's on Third Street in Mabank and the Murphy USA on W. Main. The cost at the Valero on W. Main was $2.39 per gallon.
The Chevron and Exxon on Texas 31 in Murchison both posted $2.49 per gallon.
