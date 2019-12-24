Those hitting the road at Christmas time will find the average price around Texas about $2.20 for a gallon of unleaded according to GasBuddy.
Locally, the stations in Athens were charging as low as $2.16 at the Murphy USA and Brookshire's.
Other prices in Athens include $2.29 at the Exxon on South Palestine and the Valero on E. Corsicana Street.
The lowest price in the area on Monday, usually the day with the lowest prices, was $2.05 at Murphy USA in Gun Barrel City. The Shell in Mabank had a price of $2.15.
Some area stations were posting $2.17 on Monday including the Valeros in Mabank and Gun Barrel City, and the Shell stations in Mabank and Brownsboro.
Last December, some local stations were showing their cheapest gas in recent years. In Athens, the price at the Brookshire's on East Tyler Street was $1.96 a gallon. The Valero on South Prairieville Street and the Conoco and Chevron on South Prairieville Street and the Shell on West Corsicana Street were showing $2.15 for a gallon of regular gas.
In Gun Barrel City, the Murphy USA and Brookshire's were posting a price of $1.89 a gallon. The Texaco and Exxon were charging $2.09. In Mabank, the Shell price was $2.25 a gallon.
Malakoff prices were as low as $1.99 at the Mobil, while Chandler had $1.98 at the Exxon and $1.99 at the Valero.
On Dec. 23, 2016, the price at Murphy USA at the Athens Walmart was $2.04 per gallon. The Athens Brookshire's store posted a price of $2.07.
GasBuddy is a tech company that operates apps and websites based on finding real time fuel prices at thousands of stations around the United States. GasBuddy was founded in 2000.
