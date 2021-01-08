Gas prices have been ticking upward over the past few weeks according to GasBuddy, both nationally and in Henderson County locations.
"I'm hopeful 2021's theme will be recovery in the COVID-19 pandemic, which is unfortunately likely to drive gas prices higher," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
The prices in Athens have risen over the past two months by 15 cents or more according to GasBuddy.
The website tracks 140,000 station nationwide.
In the first weekly report of 2021, the lowest prices in Athens were a bit below the state average, with both the Brookshire's and Murphy USA showing $1.89 per gallon. In early November they were charging $1.73 and $1.72 respectively.
Elsewhere in Athens, Monday, the cost at the Exxon on East Tyler Street was $1.95 per gallon. For the Shell on East Tyler, the Exxon on South Palestine and the Conoco on South Palestine Street, the cost was $1.99.
The lowest price in Gun Barrel City was the $1.87 at the Murphy USA on West Main, while in Mabank, the Shell on State Highway 198 showed a cost of $1.97 per gallon. In early November the Athens Brookshire's was charging $1.73 per gallon, while Murphy USA was showing a low of $1.72.
Gas Prices have crept upward since they took a dive in the Spring brought about by shutdowns and the public's reluctance to travel due to the spread of COVID-19. On May 19, the lowest price in Athens was $1.53.
GasBuddy releases its regular report on Monday, which is usually the best day to find a low gas price.
"Very early in the week, when gas stations are generally a little bit quieter traffic-wise, is a great time to fill up," DeHaan said. "We generally see more volatility and higher prices later in the week."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.