Gas prices in Athens dropped a few cents this week, according to information from GasBuddy.com
GasBuddy is a tech company that operates apps and websites based on finding real time fuel prices at thousands of stations around the United States. GasBuddy was founded in 2000.
The price on Tuesday at the Murphy U.S.A. on East Tyler Street in Athens was $2.23 per gallon of unleaded gasoline, while the Brookshire's, just down the road, charged a penny more. On Wednesday, the price at each had dropped six cents. The Valero stations on S. Prairieville and East Corsicana each posted $2.29 on Tuesday and remained there on Wednesday.
Also on East Tyler Street, the Shell Station was charging $2.34 on Tuesday, but lowered it to $2.29 the following day.
In the Cedar Creek Lake area, Tuesday prices included $2.08 at the Brookshire's in Mabank and Murphy U.S.A. in Gun Barrel City. The cost on Wednesday slipped to $2.05 at Murphy and $2.06 at Brookshire's.
The cost at the Shell in Mabank was $2.24 on both days.
On Wednesday, GasBuddy reported the most common price in the United States for a gallon of unleaded was $2.49 per-gallon.
A month ago, as the Christmas holidays approached, the average price around Texas about $2.20 for a gallon of unleaded.
Locally, the stations in Athens were charging as low as $2.16 at the Murphy USA and Brookshire's. Other prices in Athens include $2.29 at the Exxon on South Palestine and the Valero on East Corsicana Street.
The lowest price in the area was was $2.05 at Murphy USA in Gun Barrel City. The Shell in Mabank had a price of $2.15.
Some area stations were posting $2.17, including the Valeros in Mabank and Gun Barrel City, and the Shell stations in Mabank and Brownsboro.
The GasBuddy mission is to serve the public by providing a real time gas prices forum so consumers can have access to the information necessary to locate the lowest fuel prices available.
