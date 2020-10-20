Gas prices have remained steady in Henderson County over the past three weeks, mirroring the national trend, according to GasBuddy, a Boston based tech company.
GasBuddy compiles data from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Athens' lowest price on Monday was $1.78 at the Murphy USA and Brookshire's location on East Tyler Street. That's a penny lower than the same three stations on Sept. 28.
“Gas prices have continued to remain subdued in large part due to the stalemate in Washington that’s holding back another round of stimulus for Americans, which could boost the economy and oil demand and help Americans get back to work,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
Elsewhere in Athens, the prices were $1.82 at the CEFCO on South Prairieville Street and $1.89 at the Exxon on South Palestine and Shell station on East Tyler Street. The Athens prices, at all locations were well below the national price of $2.15.
Around the county the Gun Barrel City CEFCO was charging $1.79 per gallon, while the Shell in Mabank and Exxon in Payne Springs were each charging $1.87. The Exxon in Gun Barrel City had a price of $1.89.
Three weeks ago, on Sept. 28, the low price for Athens was $1.79 at the Brookshire's on East Tyler Street. Athens customers found prices of $1.82 at the CEFCO on South Prairieville, $1.85 at the Exxon on South Palestine, $1.85 at the Shell on East Tyler and $1.95 at the Valero on West Corsicana.
Motorists are paying far less for a gallon of gas than at the beginning of 2020. The cost in January was $2.23 at Murphy U.S.A. on East Tyler Street while the Brookshire's, just down the road, charged a penny more.
