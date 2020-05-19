Summer is coming, stores and businesses are opening and gas prices are rising. According to GasBuddy, fuel prices in the United States are still some of the lowest in recent years., an average of under $1.83 for regular unleaded. That's a jump of more than 6 cents in a week.
“The recovery in gasoline prices has continued across much of the country thanks to recovery in fuel demand as states reopen and motorists get out of the house as temperatures are more conducive to outdoor activity. Oil prices continue to follow the gasoline-led recovery, with challenges still seen for portions of the refined oil barrel, including diesel and jet fuel,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
Locally, the prices are still well below where they stood on April 6.
Athens had a price as low as $1.53 per gallon on Monday at Murphy USA at Walmart and Brookshire's station on East Tyler Street. On the April date, the cost was $1.68. Slightly higher, at $1.54, was the Exxon on East Tyler Street. That also represented a 15 cent drop from a month-and-a-half ago.
The Exxon on S. Palestine was charging $1.57 for a gallon.
The Shell on East Tyler and Valero on Cayuga Drive had a cost of $1.59 per-gallon. on Monday That's equal to the Conoco on S. Palestine.
Elsewhere in Henderson County, the Murphy USA on West Main in Gun Barrel City posted $1.53, like their Athens counterparts. The Valero on Gun Barrel Lane had a $!.55 price.
The lowest price in Texas on Monday was $1.14 at a Chevron in Lake Worth.
" Expect the uptick to continue as we approach Memorial Day, but prices will still set multi-year lows for the holiday and may for a good portion of the summer as well, so there should remain optimism with motorists- summer gas prices will remain quite low compared to previous years.," DeHaan said.
The GasBuddy data was compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
