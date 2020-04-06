If you have some place to go, the cost of driving there is getting cheaper.
According to GasBuddy, fuel prices in the United States have dropped to a four-year low, an average of under $2 for regular unleaded. The most common price is $1.79 per gallon of unleaded gasoline.
That’s great for drivers, but it means more uncertainty for Texas which is so reliant on oil money.
The GasBuddy data was compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Athens had a price as low as $1.68 per gallon on Friday at Murphy USA at Walmart and Brookshire's station on East Tyler Street. Slightly higher, at $1.69, were the Valeros on East Corsicana and Valero on Cayuga Drive.
The Shell on East Tyler and the Exxon on West Corsicana had prices of $1.79 per gallon.
“Today, we enter the 38th straight day the national average gas price has fallen, and the first week of the national average being under $2 per gallon for the first time in over four years as motorists park their cars and shelter in place," said Patrick Doha, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
The drop could continue for weeks.
“With the nation continuing to be under siege from the coronavirus and millions staying parked at home, there’s quite a bit more downside that’s in the pipeline coming in the weeks ahead. We could easily see the national average fall 50 cents to a dollar per gallon."
Elsewhere in Henderson County, the Murphy USA on West Main in Gun Barrel City posted $1.77, while the Valero on Gun Barrel Lane had a $1.79 price.
The lowest price in Texas fell under $1 per gallon.
J.D.s Travel Center in Salado posted a price of $.99 per gallon on Friday.
Incidentally, the more the price of gasoline drops, the larger the percentage of the cost that motorists pay for state and federal taxes. Texas places a tax of 20 cents per gallon on gasoline, while another 18.40 cents goes to the federal government. Texas ranks 44th in the percentage of tax paid on a gallon of gasoline.
