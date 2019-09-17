Henderson County motorists are enjoying the lowest prices of the year in some locations according to a report from GasBuddy.com.
The price at both the Brookshire's and the Murphy USA on E. Tyler Street in Athens on Monday was $2.20 on Monday. They were charging $2.29 on the Friday before Labor Day, a little more two weeks ago.
For the ninth straight week, the national average price of gasoline fell. The dip was $.04 from the last week to $2.55 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 10.5 million individual price reports covering nearly 150,000 gas stations across the country.
“While gas prices have drifted lower for the ninth straight week, all eyes now turn to Saudi Arabia after an attack that knocked out over 5% of global oil production and how oil prices are likely to jump as a result,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “I don’t think we’ll see any locations in the US surpass their previous 2019 high. "
The statewide gas price average on Monday was $2.25 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is 10 cents less than one month ago. A year ago, the state average was $260.7
One year ago. prices in Athens were near their highest of 2018. The cost at the Bookshire's in Athens was $2.59.
Other Athens prices on Monday were $2.29 per gallon at the Exxon and Conoco on S. Palestine and the Valero on S. Prairieville. The price at the Shell on N. 19 was $2.34 per gallon.
Elsewhere in the county, the price was $2.25 at the Brookshire's in Mabank, $2.25 at the Murphy USA in Gun Barrel City, $2.27 at Valero in GBC, and $2.29 at the GBC Exxon.
