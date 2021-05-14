Athens gas prices climbed another 20 cents over the past month as national costs are headed for their highest mark in over six years, according to the Monday report from GasBuddy.com.
“We indeed may see some weeks with new records as Americans get in their cars this summer – but the question is how many will do so?” said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis. “That will determine how much higher prices will go.”
Lowest Athens price for a gallon of regular, on Monday were $2.73 at both Brookshire’s and Murphy USA on East Tyler Street. The cost at each location was $2.52 on April 12.
The average price for Henderson County was $2.76, a dime above the Texas average if $2.66.
During the past week, the national gas price average jumped six cents to $2.96. AAA reports that if the trend continues, an increase of three more cents would make the national average the most expensive since November 2014 –when the price last hit $2.99.
AAA continues to monitor the latest news concerning the cyber-attack on the Colonial Pipeline., which is the major supplier for the East Coast. AAA urges against panic-buying of gasoline.
Other prices around Henderson County on Monday show the Exxon on South Palestine Street in Athens at $2.75, while the Shell on East Tyler Street was charging $2.79.
In Eustace, two stations on U.S, Highway both had the same price posted, The Shell and Exxon were priced at $2.89 per gallon,
The low prices on the north side of Cedar Creek Lake were $2.65 at the Brookshire’s on Third Street in Mabank and $2.65 at the Murphy USA on West Main in Gun Barrel City.
About three months ago, on February, 8, Athens’ lowest price was listed as $2.12 at both Murphy USA and Brookshire’s on East Tyler Street. The Henderson County average was $2.23 per gallon.
The year began with each charging $1.89 per gallon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.