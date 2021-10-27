The weekly gas price report from the American Automobile Association shows Texans are continuing to pay more for their fuel which the climb not slowing down.
The average Henderson County price was $314.5 on Monday, just slightly less than the $317.1 in Anderson County and more than its other neighbors.
The Texas average on Monday was $3.34, a big jump from the $1.85 one year ago. Six months ago, prices were still considerably lower, with the April 12 cost at the Murphy USA in Athens $2.52 per gallon.
“Gas prices continued to soar in a majority of the nation over the last week as oil’s meteoric rise pulls gasoline and other refined product prices higher. But, there may be some light at the end of the tunnel,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The sharp rise we’ve seen over the last three weeks should begin slowing down soon, barring another jump in the price of oil. This is because gasoline prices have now largely caught up to the jump in oil that started nearly a month ago.”
Athens gas prices were solidly above the $3 mark on Monday. The charge at Murphy USA at the WalMart on East Tyler Street was $3.08 per gallon. The CEFCO on South Prairieville Street was only slighlty higher at $3.09. The Shell on East Tyler Street was posting $3.15.
Elsewhere in Athens, the Valero on East Corsicana, the Exxon on South Palestine and Southside Feed and Seed on State Highway 19 South, were at $3.19 per gallon.
In Malakoff, the 76 on East Royall, along with the Chevron down the street, were charging $3.09. The Brookshire’s was a penny less, $3.08.
In Gun Barrel City, the CEFCO was a cent below the $3 threshold. Both the Brookshire’s in Mabank and the Murphy USA in Gun Barrel were charging $3.07. The Chevron was not far off the pace at $3.09.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.