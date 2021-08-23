Gas prices in Texas are nearly $1 higher than this time last year, AAA records show, but the cost increases slowed a bit last week.
The average price for a gallon of unleaded in Texas was $2.83, Friday. For Henderson County, the charge was $2.93.9.
“As the number of Covid cases continues to surge globally, oil prices continue to be under pressure due to some countries instituting travel and movement limitations,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.com said. “This limits oil demand, which has led to the increase in gas prices slowing, and many states seeing slight drops compared to prices a week ago.”
GasBuddy tracks prices in thousands of stations around the nation. According to their Friday morning report on Athens locations, Murphy USA and Brookshire’s on East Tyler Street were charging $2.86 as was the CEFCO on S. Prairieville.
Other prices were $2.89 at the Shell on East Tyler Street and Valero on East Corsicana Street and $2.95 at the Exxon and Conoco stations on South Palestine.
Gun Barrel City prices included a low of $2.78 at the Murphy USA on West Main Street, and $2.85 at the CEFCO on Gun Barrel Lane.
The Brookshire’s on Third St. in Mabank was charging $2.78, while the Brookshire’s in Malakoff posted $2.92.
Several area counties had a lower average price than Henderson County. The lowest was Ellis, at $2.856. Others were Cherokee with $2.887, Anderson with $2.889, Van Zandt, $2.903 and Navarro, $2.918.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.