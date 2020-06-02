GasBuddy reported on Monday the national average gas price was on the rise, with $2 per gallon expected in the next week or two as fuel demand continues to recover. In Henderson County, prices remained well below that mark, but climbing.
“The pace of increases has begun to throttle back over the last week in most states as gasoline demand’s recovery has slowed, keeping prices from matching their rapid pace from just a couple weeks ago. Prices will continue to move in lock-step with the coronavirus situation, so it remains challenging to know where prices will go in the weeks ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
On Monday, the national average was $1.97 per gallon of unleaded. That marks an increase of 19.6 cents over last month. Prices are still down 85 cents from one year ago.
The Texas average on Monday is $162.9. In the state, the cheapest gas was going for $1.29 at Valero in Pampa, Chevron in Spring and a Mobil in Belton.
GasBuddy reported The lowest prices in Athens of $1.57 per-gallon were at the Valero on S. Prairieville, the Murphy USA on East Tyler and the Brookshire's on East Tyler. The lowest Athens price was $1.68 two months ago. By May 19 it had fallen to $1.53.
The Exxon on South Palestine Street was charging $1.59 per gallon, while the Conoco on Ben Belt and the Shell on East Tyler were posting $1.65.
Gun Barrel City prices were as low as $1.63 at the Murphy USA on West Main Street and Mabank's began at $1.63 at the Brookshire's on Third Street.
Other prices in the area included $1.65 at the Caney City Chevron, $1.58 at Brookshire's in Malakoff and $1.59 at the Exxon in Caney City.
“Oil prices saw another weekly rise, closing last week at over $35 per barrel due to a collision between oil production cuts and gasoline demand in the U.S. which has been on the mend, leading oil’s rally," De Haan said. "The recovery in gas prices is likely to continue, though at a slower pace than what we’ve seen, with $2 per gallon likely coming in the next week or two.”
