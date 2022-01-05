You may have heard the old saying that gardens are never finished. And perhaps they never should be. As your lifestyle changes, so should your garden. Now is the perfect time to evaluate any changes you may wish to have done.
Usually gardeners are encouraged to look at their garden in winter to see if they need to add more evergreens, take out diseased or dying plants, or to make changes for a more pleasing appearance. But now is also the perfect time to determine whether the entire landscape should be changed to fit the gardener’s lifestyle.
Since every garden is different, and every gardener different, each one’s needs will be different. You may be looking to expand your ornamental garden. Perhaps a new landscape plan is in order. Do you want to add vegetable beds? Should they be raised or in-ground? How many do you need for the size of your family? Expanding is exciting and may be the right decision at this time in your life.
On the other hand, you may need to reduce the time spent in your garden. If you need to lower your garden’s maintenance requirements, do not be discouraged. There are several ways to do this. Consider your garden’s size first. Is it too large? Do you take enjoyment in your garden or has it become a chore? Consider the types of plants you have. Shrubs usually require less maintenance than annuals or perennials. Perhaps the shrubs you have require pruning too often or have outgrown their intended space. Replacing certain plants may be all you need to get your maintenance needs in line with your time restraints.
Are you constantly weeding? Even though I know of no garden which stays weed-free, you can reduce weeds in your garden with a thick layer of mulch. Hire out the job if this seems too much of a chore. Use ground covers to blanket areas. Some will grow so thickly weeds popping up through them will be rare. Even though it may sound counter-productive, you may need to add more plants to reduce the amount of space available for weeds to sprout.
Hopefully, if you evaluate your garden every year, the changes it needs to have done, whether expanding or reducing, will be small. Do not ignore the lifestyle changes you need to have done or the idea of making a lot of changes all at once will be a chore in and of itself. Match your garden to your lifestyle. Remember, gardens are rarely, if ever, finished.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg
