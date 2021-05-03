City of Athens Garage Sale permits will now be issued by the Development Services Department at 501 US-175 in Athens. There is no charge for a permit.
A “garage sale” or “yard sale” is the offering for sale or sale of individually and/or family-owned personal property to the general public, usually in a single-family residential area, at some locale on said premises Garage sales are regulated by Chapter 14-23 of the Athens Code of Ordinances.
Rules and Requirements for Garage Sales
1. All garage sales must be permitted;
2. Garage sales may last no longer than three consecutive days;
3. No more than two sales in a 12-month period;
4. All sales must take place between the hours of sunrise and sunset;
5. Property to be sold must belong to the individual or persons conducting the sale, at least one of whom must reside on the premises where the sale is being had. Merchandise must not be that which has been purchased for the purpose of resale, but only privately owned, used, goods, wares and merchandise; and
6. Garage sale signs must conform to Zoning Ordinance requirements.
7. Garage Sale Signs: Off-premise garage sale signs are not permitted.
Garage sale signs may not be placed prior to 5 p.m. of the day before the sale, and they must be removed by 8 a.m. on the day immediately following the last day of the sale. Sign size may not exceed three feet in height or 288 square inches in area. Signs cannot be mounted on public utility structures or within public rights of way or easements.
