Tilo Galvan, who served many meals to the Athens Kiwanis Club before he became a member, was honored as Kiwanian of the Year at the annual installation banquet Tuesday.
Galvan is a longtime club member and a former president of the group that meets each week at Tilo's Cuisine.
Tilo's selection was announced by Jesse Tumlinson, who shared the award in 2019 with her husband Norm Tumlinson.
Galvan said he had been serving meals to the club for about eight years at his former location at the Best Western on the hilltop on Highway 31, when the Jo Ann McCarty, president at the time, asked him to join.
"I said sure, nobody asked me," Galvan said.
Since then he has served the club in many ways, Tumlinson said.
"Tilo does everything, behind the scenes," she said.
A new presentation at the banquet this year was honoring Legion of Honor Award recipients. Twenty-five year honors went to Norm Tumlinson, Gwen Moffeit, Gerald McCool and Steve Barksdale. Milburn Chaney and Jerry King were recognized for 30 years with the club and Bob Foster was honored as a 55-year member.
Lt. Governor Danny Morris presided over the installation of officers.
The slate for 2021-2022 is:
• President - Wade Carter
• Past President - Jeaneane Lilly
• President Elect - Berta Winn
• Secretary - Loretta Watson
• Treasurer - Carol Morton
The board of directors includes, Dan Hunt, Monte Ingram, Amanda Marholtz, Colin Barrett, Spencer Perkins, Matt Tyler, Amanda DeShazo, Jordan Risinger and Curtis Eggen.
Morris commended the Athens club for having adding 19 new members this year, making it one of the more vibrant groups in the Texas-Oklahoma Division. The additions raised the membership total to 84.
Morris said the Kiwanis strive to make the world a better place "one community and one child at a time."
The TVCC Encore musical group opened the program with a selection of songs.
The Athens Kiwanis Club met on Jan. 17, 1929, to celebrate becoming the 1,767th club in the United States. The club listed 33 active members.
