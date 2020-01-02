The time for the Athens Chamber of Commerce annual gala is around the corner. Just like 2019 is giving way to a new year and new decade, so is the Athens Chamber. The new chamber is experiencing its own metamorphosis.
Chamber Board Chairman Chris Tinsley took center stage the past few months of 2019 to help the Athens Chamber put everything on the table and examine the way things are done. In years past, chambers across the country had a way they all did things, with time and technology changing, they had yet to evolve with the times to better serve local businesses.
Marissa Gunstanson, Tinsley and other chamber board members have been actively working on the new and improved Athens Chamber. One way they have been doing this is by increasing visits to local businesses and posting video spots on social media.
“The past couple of months have been all about change within our organization,” Tinsley said. “The Gala is going to mirror our new commitment to our members.”
Instead of silent and live auctions, this years ticket will automatically enter each guest for a plethora of door prizes.
“This Gala is going to be about having fun and celebrating Athens,” Tinsley stated.
The event will have the usual highlights, such as honoring the Citizen of the Year, but the night will end with a very important announcement. One that is sure to excite the community according to Tinsley.
“We can’t give away the secret yet,” Tinsley said, “but this is something that is going to make a big impact."
The event will be catered by Athen's own Railway Cafe and the event will have heating.
“Don’t miss out on what promises to be an historic night at the Common Area Market,” Tinsley stated.
Save the date for January 17 at 5:30 for cocktails. Tickets are $75 and are available at the Chamber Offices in the Athens Partnership Center and on Eventbrite.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.