Central Athens Elementary pre-K3 student Makayla Jones didn’t hesitate to take a turn on the fire hose Thursday. The Athens Fire Department visited campus to give young students an opportunity to climb through Fire Rescue Engine 2, hear the siren, and get hands-on experience with some equipment. Pictured with Makayla is AFD Firefighter and Paramedic Brian Manry.
featured
Future firefighter
- Toni Garrard Clay/AISD
