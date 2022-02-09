Members of the Athens High School Future Business Leaders of America had a fantastic day recently at the area contest in Pittsburg, Texas.
All members of AHS FBLA — a career and technical student organization — advanced to the state competition to be held in March. Pictured (from left) are Scott Peebles (fourth in political science), Cage Hill (first in business communications), John Hayes (first in economics), Elise Miller (first in health care administration), Emma Gore and Danielle Allen (second as a team in publication design), Adielyn Allbright (second in hospitality and event management and Chapter Who’s Who), Ben Fierbaugh (first in advertising), Kaitlyn Martin (fourth in healthcare administration), Yamilex Martinez (fifth in business communications), Dorian Byrd (first in networking infrastructures), Samara Martin (fifth in intro to FBLA), and Sophie Briggs (first in job interview).
