October is Domestic Violence Prevention and Awareness month. It is a time to remember the organizations and people who help improve life for so many throughout the year. For local non-profits that assist women and children flee abusive situations, every month is domestic violence month.
Fundraising efforts are vital to assist them and many Henderson County Residents. The Family Peace Project will host their 5th Annual Purple Purse Bingo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 at The Common Area Market.
This annual event is the group's second largest fundraiser and assists them in combating domestic abuse with all proceeds going directly to support FPP’s mission.
A style show with clothing from different local boutiques will take place after bingo. There are also opportunities to reserve a vendor booth for $50, along with raffles and door prices.
“We are very excited to host this special event again this year,” said Roxanne Robles, Shelter Director for FPP. “The number one reason people can’t ‘just leave’ a situation is due to financial abuse. Our goal is to bring awareness and help alleviate these situations.”
The annual event couldn't come at a better time. FPP has been hit very hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. It not only hindered the organization's ability to help those in need, but also posed the question of whether it could keep the doors open at all.
Now, FPP is reaching out to the community for support.
“The Family Peace Project is the only Shelter in Henderson County,” Robles said. “We are only able to offer services for shelter. We can no longer offer non-residential services at this time.”
FPP offers various services within the shelter which can home several families at once. They assist 14 to 16 families per year.
“Shelter is our focus and priority, but we offer additional support such as court accompaniments, transportation, classes for victims, peer support groups, Survivors Academy and individual advocacy interpreter assistance. We also oversee daily operations.” Robles said.
Someone has to be an advocate for these victims, both mothers and Children. FPP provides this while offering referrals to other collaborating organizations like Maggie's House to further assist their needs.
“Throughout the year we have had both shelters at max capacity,” she stated. “Even when COVID hit we took more measures and precautions but did not turn anyone away. We gave them shelter and prayed that God would preserve our other residents and protect them from this virus. Battered women were in need who were getting turned away from other shelters due to COVID.”
The shelter is in need of many things and seeks donors and benefactors willing to donate on a monthly basis.
“If we can get one hundred people to donate $100 a month, this will keep both shelters fully functional at $10,000 a month,” Robles said.
Some additional improvements they need are basic operating fees for the shelter, such as utilities, food and other miscellaneous expenses. There are also numerous repairs that need done such as windows, tile work, kitchen cabinetry and countertops. They also need two dishwashers and the FPP minivan is not drivable at the moment. The van transports mothers to work and children to appointments and daycare.
When women flee abusive situations, some things get left behind or held hostage to try and prevent them from leaving.
Abusers will destroy drivers licenses, birth certificates and FPP helps them get these back. A tire for the car, a trip to the thrift shop for interview clothing, sometimes it is for a hotel room in an emergency, but all of these little needs add up to big expenses. Food pantries are not open when these urgent situations happen and sometimes the victims haven’t eaten.
“I ask our victims when was the last time you had a meal they tell me, yesterday, or two days ago,” Robles said. “If the community could donate even gift cards from Walmart that would provide so much relief for victims.”
Purple Purse Bingo tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. The fee includes six rounds of bingo cards and your choice of meal from a food truck.
Additional Bingo cards are $1 each after the sixth game. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and Bingo calling starts at 10 a.m.
Tickets may be purchases by PayPal or on the group's Facebook page When purchasing tickets through PayPal note your payment is for Purple Purse tickets.
If you would like to help FPP continue to help women in need, please contact 903-677-9177 or visit www.familypeaceproject.org.
