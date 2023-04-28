The Seven Points VFW would like to invite you to come to its Breast Cancer Poker Run taking place Saturday, April 29 which benefits District 30 Commander Barbara Ampong and helps the family with medical bills and expenses.
The Patriots of Texas Riding Club are organizing the Poker Run which will begin with a safety briefing and waiver signing at noon at the Athens VFW.
Entry is $25 and there will be five stops along the way where a card is pulled at each and if the card drawn is not preferred, another can be pulled for $5. After drawing the initial card in Athens around 1 p.m., rest stops will occur at the VFWs in Trinidad, Corsicana, and Ennis, ending in Seven Points around 5 p.m..
After the Poker Run, the biker with the best hand and the worst hand will win and there will also be a VFW Motorcycle group bike show at the Seven Points VFW where awards will be given for first, second, and third place.
At 5:30 p.m., Commander Ampong, along with another district member, will be presented with a Quilt of Valor designed and hand-made by the Safari Waters Quilters. The VFW State Barbecue Cooking Team will be on hand cooking up delicious food for all in attendance.
There will also be a silent auction taking place from 1 to 7 p.m. with a possible live auction taking place after. They would appreciate more donations and if you are interested in donating a silent or live auction item, contact Seven Points VFW Commander Randall Johnston at 903-910-9561.
Nate Nelson and the State Street Band will be playing “damn good Country music” at 9 p.m.
Although Commander Ampong has been aggressively fighting breast cancer, she has been instrumental in the local growth of the VFWs in her 9 Post District which includes 978 members. She was recently named Top District Commander in the Division and towards the end of May will have an all-expenses paid trip to Kansas to accept the award, as long as her doctor gives her the okay. She says, “I’m trying to do good by my district and grow numbers.”
Ampong was just re-elected as District Commander and last year, she was the first female to ever hold that position. At the last meeting for the Athens VFW, she was voted to be the next commander for that Post, which will be the first time a female has been the Athens VFW Post Commander.
Recently, Commander Ampong received the Early Bird Legislative Award and traveled to Washington D.C. to receive it. She also won a National Commander’s Award.
Commander Ampong looks forward to her district being more involved in the area over the next year and all are invited to come to support this veteran who continues to support her community.
For more information or to donate an item, call 903-910-9561 or texasvfwdistrict30@gmail.com
