The annual Purse Bingo event for the Family Peace Project had The Texan at near capacity with around 275 people in attendance. Twenty lucky winners left with designer handbags. The last bag, a Louis Vuitton, was awarded after a "sudden death" match between four bingo card holders. Raffles included two vacations and attendees won numerous door prizes.
The Family Peace Project and Sand Springs Church were overwhelmed with gratitude for the support. SSC took FPP under its wing in January and the partnership has been a blessing to both.
"It was a huge success and bigger than last year," said Cynthia Robles, Shelter Director. "The community response was amazing. Everyone came out and had fun playing bingo. We are very thankful for the support and making a difference in our communities and in families lives."
This event is one of FPP's largest fund raisers of the year. Money raised goes towards maintenance and monthly victim services.
"We are very excited to see what this ministry will accomplish and where God is steering the Family Peace Project. Ultimately the goal is to lead families to Jesus," Robles said.
