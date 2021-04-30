Farmers market to return Saturday
The Athens Farmers Market is back and ready to offer Saturday mornings of fresh produce, handmade items and delicious snacks. This is the tenth year of promoting local farmers and vendors and the fun starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 1 behind the Texan at 212 N. Palestine St.
One of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic was the importance of shopping local and keeping the people in your community who provide goods, services and most importantly food and other essentials in business. The only way to do that is to shop local first. AFM specifically seeks local vendors within the region.
“Our focus is on the farmer who actually grows his produce, the maker who makes and the baker who bakes,” DJ Warren stated. “Each vendor represents a unique individual with incredible talent and drive.”
Every week from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the parking lot behind the Texan is full and many vendors sell out by 10 a.m. Some of the delightful finds you can purchase there are fresh fruits and vegetables, animal shares, fresh honey, terrariums, custom metal work, fresh cut flowers, baked goods and much more.
If you would like more information, visit Athens Farmers Market-Local on Facebook.
Rammunition, Monster Jam Car Crush
Stop by Elder Dodge Cedar Creek, 309 N. Gun Barrel Lane, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for a free, close encounter with a monster truck. Bring the kids at 2 p.m. Saturday and watch Rammunition crush a car. There will be games, food and fun.
Fans can register and enter for a chance to win the 2021 Sweepstakes where one Grand Prize Winner will receive a vehicle credit in the amount of $75,000 valid toward the winner’s choice of a vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or Fiat brands.
A Night in the Garden
Come out and enjoy the fabulous weather from 6-10 p.m. Friday at the East Texas Arboretum. The night will feature live music provided by The Andrews & Mizell Band and fine dining including Prime Rib or Porterhouse pork chops, appetizers, dessert and a drink. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at the office or by calling 903-675-5630.
Athens Electronic and Tire Recycling
For those in the mood to get motivated and do spring cleaning, Keep Athens Beautiful will have an Electronic and Tire Event for computers, electronics and tires from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Henderson County Judicial Complex. A full list is available by calling 903-675-7961.
