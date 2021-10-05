After missing last year because of COVID, Skate Jakes, an annual event held at Jakes Skate Park Malakoff, was Sept. 26. The MC this year was Bo Celenze from Dallas Texas, a professional skate boarder for Untitled Skate boards.
Celenze brought several avid skaters from the Dallas area to show off their skills and mentor the local skaters. Rob Bremerman from Odessa provided the sound equipment and great music to entertain the crowd. Pastor Rick Barnes of Kuzzins Kitchen in Ennis brought his food truck and cooked the best fish and fries.
Approximately 200 attended this year with some from as far as 150 miles away. The event featured the largest competition ever, with 42 skaters. Skaters of all ages competed for cash prizes as well as skate boards, scooters and gift cards. There were drawings for prizes for anyone who attended the event.
This event was sponsored by Lake Community Fellowship, 610 E. Tyler St.,
Approximately 200 attended the annual Skate Jakes event in Malakoff with some traveling from as far as 150 miles away. The event featured the largest competition ever, with 42 skaters. Skaters of all ages competed for cash prizes as well as skate boards, scooters and gift cards.PHOTO #7434 / PHOTO #7428
Skate – Beginner Scooter - Beginner
1st Place Lucas Hilliard 1st Jaxxon Mercer
2nd Place Austin Griffith 2nd Jolee Timmons
3rd Place Natalie Giles 3rd Gema
PHOTO #7436 PHOTO #7430
Skate – Intermediate Scooter - Intermediate
1st Place Asher Ray 1st Place – Cayden Abbe
2ndPlace - Kent Tavis 2nd Place – Brayden Shields
3rd Place Justin Ybarra 3rd Place – Grayson Cherry
PHOTO #7445
Skate – Advanced
1st Place Skyler N.
2nd Place Austin McKillip
3rd Place Marshall Stinson
Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.