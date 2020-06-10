GlowRunSparker.jpg
Shelli Parker

CAM Fest 2020 is going to be a day full of music and great food. Gain Stage Productions is starting the fun at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Common Area Market, Athens with Ryan Savallo starting the show. Doors open at 1 p.m. with food available while supplies last.

Tickets will be available at the door and online

- 10 years and under: $5

- 11 and up: $10

The most current COVID protocols will be followed during this family friendly event. (including capacity)

BYO adult beverages and chairs.

Athens Burger Bar, Fizzy Swig Specialty Sodas LLC, @SaddlePartners, and snacks will be available and serve until 7pm at least.

No outside food or non-alcoholic beverages will be allowed during the concert.

Show times are as follows:

1:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Ryan Savallo

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Meredith Crawford

4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Kadie Lynn Band

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Full Circle Rising

7:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Hotel Drifters

9:00 PM - 10:00 PM

The Chris Wayne Band

For more information check out the CAMfest -Summer Breakout Concert Facebook page for more information.

Ready, set... GLOW 5k race

The East Texas Athens Arboretum Glow Run will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Cain Center (back entry).  Participants may arrive at 7 p.m. to warm up and receive their number.

Registration can be done online at Active.com, by phone or in person and each runner will receive a t-shirt, glow-in-the-dark necklace and number that includes a time-tracking chip.

The most current COVID-19 protocols will be maintained and prizes will be awarded.

Come enjoy this family friendly event while enjoying the summer evening.

“The arboretum has had to cancel several fund-raisers due to COVID-19 and are thrilled to host their first outdoor fundraiser of the year,” Deb Deas said.

Call the arboretum at 903-675-5630 for more information.

