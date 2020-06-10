CAM Fest 2020 is going to be a day full of music and great food. Gain Stage Productions is starting the fun at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Common Area Market, Athens with Ryan Savallo starting the show. Doors open at 1 p.m. with food available while supplies last.
Tickets will be available at the door and online
- 10 years and under: $5
- 11 and up: $10
The most current COVID protocols will be followed during this family friendly event. (including capacity)
BYO adult beverages and chairs.
Athens Burger Bar, Fizzy Swig Specialty Sodas LLC, @SaddlePartners, and snacks will be available and serve until 7pm at least.
No outside food or non-alcoholic beverages will be allowed during the concert.
Show times are as follows:
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Ryan Savallo
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Meredith Crawford
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Kadie Lynn Band
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Full Circle Rising
7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Hotel Drifters
9:00 PM - 10:00 PM
The Chris Wayne Band
For more information check out the CAMfest -Summer Breakout Concert Facebook page for more information.
Ready, set... GLOW 5k race
The East Texas Athens Arboretum Glow Run will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Cain Center (back entry). Participants may arrive at 7 p.m. to warm up and receive their number.
Registration can be done online at Active.com, by phone or in person and each runner will receive a t-shirt, glow-in-the-dark necklace and number that includes a time-tracking chip.
The most current COVID-19 protocols will be maintained and prizes will be awarded.
Come enjoy this family friendly event while enjoying the summer evening.
“The arboretum has had to cancel several fund-raisers due to COVID-19 and are thrilled to host their first outdoor fundraiser of the year,” Deb Deas said.
Call the arboretum at 903-675-5630 for more information.
