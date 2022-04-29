Athens Hornets fans who saw Travon Fuller shine at Bruce Field a few years ago could see bigger things ahead for the versatile, receiver and defensive back.
Fuller, who finished his career as a graduate transfer at the Tulsa University, now hopes to add the NFL draft, which concludes Saturday, as one more rung on the ladder of his football success.
“I graduated from Texas A&M with my Agricultural Business degree,” Fuller said. “I was there five years before I transferred out.”
With a chance to play just one more year at college, Fuller looked for a place where his skills would be used to the fullest.
“Throughout the process, the coaches at Tulsa and everyone there made me feel valued,” he said. “That’s what I was looking for, a place to fit in and play.”
Fuller’s agent, Kevin Fitzpatrick, of Houston, said he could go as a late round draft choice. If he’s not picked, Fitzpatrick said he’s also being looked at as a priority free agent. Many NFL players have landed roster spots by that route.
“Travon should get his opportunity,” Fitzpatrick said. “They like him as a long, athletic corner, instinctive, good feet, with a natural feel for routes.”
His versatility is seen as a plus going into the pros, with action at cornerback, wide receiver and special teams in his college career.
“He had a good year at Tulsa,” Fitzpatrick said. “Most scouts will tell you he came out of almost nowhere.”
In Athens, Fuller started fast. In 2013, as a sophomore, he was chosen as a first team all-state defensive back by both the Texas Sportswriters Association and Associated Press.
His junior year earned him the District 8-4A MVP award and a repeat of all-state honors In 2015, Fuller capped his Athens career with all district honors in 2015 as the first team cornerback. The Texas Sportswriters Association named him to their all-state team.
The recruiters liked what they saw and came calling. Fuller signed with Texas A&M and became one of the rare Athens Hornets to sign with a power-5 conference team.
Fuller was primarily used on special teams for the talent loaded Aggies. He saw action in all 13 games in three of his seasons at College Station. During his junior year he recorded 10 tackles.
Last August, after his change of address, the Tulsa World saw Fuller fitting in to the Hurricanes defense, saying he looked solid in the cornerback spot and flashed at times.
During the 2021 season, Fuller recorded 24 solo tackled and picked up three interceptions.
The Hurricanes started slowly, but won their last four, including their bowl game. Fuller had to play through some nagging injuries but feels he was able to compete at a high level.
Fuller said he has high hope for the NFL draft.
“I just want to get my name called,” he said. “My main goal is to get an opportunity. To be drafted would be ideal, but I just want a chance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.