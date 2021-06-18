Step into a winter wonderland with the cast of Frozen Jr. at 7 p.m. July 8 through 17 and 2 p.m. and Sunday, July 11 at the Henderson County Performing Arts Center.
“It is a great story originally taken from Hans Christian Anderson the Snow Queen, but it is a very different version of the story,” said Pat Jousan Williams, director. “It focuses on two princess sisters, Elsa and Anna. Elsa has the gift of magic and can’t really control it, forcing them to part ways for the youngest ones protection. They live separately for a while and they reunite. It is a wonderful story about the power of true love and the children love the music.”
Williams has been working with the 26 actors who range from seasoned veterans to those in their first performance.
“They are very talented and spending a lot of time working very hard,” Williams said.
The production has a very talented behind the scenes staff including Laken Lloyd, assistant director, Shady Clary, stage hand and sound, Joclyn Ewers, scenery and Alex Montgomery, assistant musical director and stage crew.
“This is a group effort with everyone coming together and doing an amazing job. It is sounding great and we are getting ready. The kids are very excited,” Williams said.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students. Discounts for groups of 10 or more and family packages are available. Please visit hcpac.org for tickets and information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.