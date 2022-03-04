The Texas A&M Forest Service reports an elevated risk of wildfire danger in North Texas this weekend.
Although East Texas has plenty of moisture in the soil, the dead vegetation on top of the ground offers plenty of fuel to spread any fires that do ignite.
Friday a grass fire southeast of Brownsboro Henderson County was underway according to the Texas Forest Service. That fire had involved five acres. It was estimated 90% contained at press time.
Payne Springs Fire Rescue reported a particularly busy day on Tuesday with two mutual aid structure fires and two grass fires. The department reported that almost every significant fire started from a controlled burn.
“These fronts often pass through with little precipitation, but they do bring increased wind before and after the front passes,” said Bob Morris, North 19 Chief. “Increased winds can help to spread fire in a landscape that is full of freeze-cured grasses.”
Morris said it’s better to call 911 right away than try to fight the fire yourself and have it spread before help can arrive.
The Keetch-Byram Drought index is a measure of moisture in the soil and ranges from 0 to 800. The higher the number, the drier it is. Henderson County Commissioners Court considers a rating of 575 or above as the threshold for calling a burn ban.
As of Friday, the Henderson County KBDI average was 386. Rusk County, with an average reading of 411, issued a burn ban this week.
According to the Texas Forest Service, the rain received last week has mostly dried out after several days of very warm and dry conditions. East Texas rainfalls are near normal, while severe drought conditions are present in portions of West Texas and the Panhandle.
The National Weather Service gives Athens a 40% chance of rain on Saturday increasing to 90% Sunday night.
