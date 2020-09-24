Keenan Williams.jpg

  he Henderson County Republican Party will host speaker Keenan Williams, Texas Regional Campaign Director for President Trump, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at WaWa’s Seafood Shack, 1408 E. Tyler St. in Athens.  “Mr. Williams’ life is a true redemption story,” stated Dan Hunt, president of the HCRP.   Williams experienced trouble as a youth that led him down a path of drugs and crime, landing him in prison. Instead of allowing himself to be defeated by circumstance, he devoted himself to self-improvement through education.  “Keenan took control of his life,” Hunt stated. “Reading more than two hundred books on the topics of etiquette, integrity, parenting, ethics, business and career success, he focused on becoming mentally, spiritually and physically strong. He began taking college classes in prison and earned a degree in air-conditioning and refrigeration.”  He is now an entrepreneur and motivational speaker who uses his past experiences to encourage and inspire others.  “I could not fathom that I’d be working for Donald Trump one day when I was in prison,” Williams said. “When I told others I would be at the White House one day, they’d laugh because I’m from the side of the tracks that your parents told you to stay away from. Trump saw who I had become and didn’t care about who I was.”  HCRP will have yard signs and other items available for a donation. Please call Dan Hunt at 817-913-5044 or email hcrpcountychair@gmail.com for more information.  Visit www.facebook.com/events/347956946616370 for updates.

