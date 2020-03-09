At the Feb. 20 meeting of Friends of the Henderson County Library, members voted to institute a scholarship program for library employees who are pursuing a Master's in Library Science. Eligible employees will receive partial tuition reimbursement upon successful completion of a semester. The scholarship program has been instituted in honor of the Henderson County Library's centennial. Two library associates, Ashlee Wasek, left, and Leslie Bell, right, are pursuing an MLS degree at University of North Texas.
Friends of the Library start scholarship
- Photo by Peggy Donathan
-
-
