Today celebrates 20 years of services at the Friends of the Animals Low-Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic at Cedar Creek Lake in Gun Barrel City. On July 30, 2002 when the clinic opened, they performed 27 surgeries, which included 16 cats and 11 dogs and now they average 50 each Tuesday they are open.
Alongside a team of “the world’s best volunteers,” Founder Sydney Busch and Dr. Glen Campbell have been able to perform more than 50,000 surgeries on cats and dogs and provide affordable basic services like vaccinations.
When Clinic Director Busch and her husband, Ed, moved to the Cedar Creek Lake area after being heavily involved with the SPCA of Texas in Dallas, they recognized there was a stray cat and dog problem. Instead of opening a shelter, they were advised that the best thing to help the situation would be to open a low cost spay/neuter clinic.
The Busches, along with Sandy Ward, spent a year-and-a-half procuring the right property, volunteers, and equipment. When it came time to find a veterinarian, Ed took to the Texas A&M Veterinary website where he found Dr. Glen Campbell who was looking to work at a clinic such as theirs.
It takes an incredible veterinarian to perform 50 to 60 surgeries each day the clinic is open, but Dr. Campbell does it beautifully. Each surgery takes around 10 minutes. Once, when a veterinarian filled in for Dr. Campbell, he was worn out after only four surgeries. Dr. Campbell’s speed is one of the reasons he is appreciated, but his compassion for the volunteers and animals is the main one.
Dr. Campbell only performs spay/neuter surgeries, but if an animal has a hernia or other issues near the surgery site, they will be fixed as well. He sold his veterinarian practice in Garland a few years ago and he helps Friends of the Animals and other spay/neuter clinics full-time now.
The clinic is not large and the volunteers have a beautiful symphony of routine and smoothness to the surgery plan. There is a specific spot for each helper and the volunteers take their responsibilities very seriously.
Some volunteers have not been with the clinic for long, but there are those like Leslie Kelly, Holly Press, Janice Hunt, Lou Wiley, Joy Simmons, and Sandy Ward who have been with them the entire time.
Dr. Robert Garcia and Vet Tech Holly Press are instrumental in overseeing the animals as they come in and providing services to them. Joy Simmons and Debbie Starr tirelessly help with administrative duties.
It takes about 30 volunteers to run the clinic each day they are open, which is every Tuesday by appointment and on the second Saturday of the month for vaccination clinics. Not only are these special volunteers the first face a family sees when they walk through the door, but they are also the ones whose faces are never seen because they are in the back making sure the surgical tools are thoroughly cleaned and sterilized and that the animals are comfortable after surgery.
All animals must have an appointment unless you are bringing a feral cat, in which they may be brought in early on Tuesday morning. Each animal is weighed, temperature is taken, and they receive a quick-acting, 24-hour flea treatment so the animals will go home flea free and so there are no fleas present in the clinic.
They are the only spay/neuter clinic in the world, according to Busch, that does a thorough check on each cat that has surgery. Once they have completed surgery, the cats are brought in for an inspection for cuts and abrasions and an ear cleaning as most of them are outside or feral cats.
Join the Friends of the Animals, Athens Animal Shelter, and Humane Society of Cedar Creek for their Oscar night Whiskers & Wags fundraising gala Sept. 10 at the Cain Center.
There are always needs for the clinic and monetary donations are most helpful. For more information on how you can help the clinic, volunteer, or to schedule an appointment, visit www.friendsoftheanimals.org or call 903-887-7387. The clinic is located at 122 Old Gun Barrel Lane in Gun Barrel City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.