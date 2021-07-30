Friends of the Animals has spayed and neutered countless animals, saving many lives since the inception in 2001. This year they are celebrating their 19th anniversary and the volunteers who make this community service available, some of whom are still serving today.
Sandra Ward, along with Sydney and Ed Busch, started the clinic when they saw a need within the community.
“We fundraised and recruited volunteers for a year, opening in July of 2002,” Sydney Busch said. “Dr. Glen Campbell, who was with a full-service practice in Dallas, joined our team on his day off each week to do our surgeries and trained many of the volunteers.”
Campbell was named one of the Best Veterinarians in Dallas in 2010 by D Magazine. During Hurricane Katrina, he extended his volunteer work to New Orleans traveling the flooded streets rescuing animals and performing life-saving surgery for five days.
The clinic hired a second veterinarian in 2015, Dr. Robert Garcia, to handle their newest addition of non-surgical services like vaccinations and heartworm testing.
Volunteers from scheduling to the surgical team are the backbone of their success and ability to serve.
Surgeries are performed by appointment only every Tuesday and non-surgical procedures are offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on surgery days. Some of the services included are vaccinations, heartworm testing, microchipping, and more, no appointment is required for these.
For pricing and appointments please visit www.friendsoftheanimals.org or call 903-887-7387. Vaccines range from $15 to $17, Heartworm testing is $30 and Flea/Tick/Heartworm preventatives are available as well. The next clinic is Saturday, Aug. 14.
