Exa Goode, Friends of the Library volunteer pictured on the left, presents a check in the amount of $340 to Michelle Zenor, Library Director, Henderson County Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library in Athens. Lou Sutton, local artist, donated her beautiful artwork for a silent auction during the library's annual book sale that Goode organized with volunteers in December. Sutton asked that the proceeds go to further children's programs via the purchase of new books.
centerpiece featured
Friends of Library makes donation
- Courtesy photo
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Malakoff Man – Picking up the Trail,’ to premiere at Pearce Museum
- Biomerics hosts local 4-H students
- Nominations open for Reader’s Choice Awards
- Protect your pets during coyote mating season
- Flying T Meat Market set for grand opening
- Flying T Meat Market hosts Grand Opening
- Sports: Brownsboro notches district win in Tyler
- Athens Christian Prep Cheer excels at nationals
- ‘Mr. Crappie’ to enter Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame
- HISTORIC ATHENS: East Texas Notables: The Green Hornet
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.