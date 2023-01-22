1-21-23 Friends of Library.jpg

Exa Goode, Friends of the Library volunteer pictured on the left, presents a check in the amount of $340 to Michelle Zenor, Library Director, Henderson County Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library in Athens. Lou Sutton, local artist, donated her beautiful artwork for a silent auction during the library's annual book sale that Goode organized with volunteers in December. Sutton asked that the proceeds go to further children's programs via the purchase of new books.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you