Carl Frentress, was involved with the East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society from its beginning more than 20 years ago and until his death in May, 2019.
He planned the original walking trail at the park and now the Carl D. Frentress Hickory Loop has been named in his honor. A feature of the trail is a bronze plaque, which commemorating his contributions. fastened to a slab of naturally hardened sandstone from the Texas-Arkansas-Oklahoma region. The arboretum has also released a companion online trail interpretation guide, compiled by naturalist Sonnia Hill and biologists Lucy Dueck and Jim Neal. It features more than 30 educational stations along the route. Stations include information about native tree, plant and fungi species, as well as general information about East Texas ecosystems and geology.
“Our intent is to further develop the signage along the trail which corresponds with the guide, moving from the small markers there now to larger interactive signs over time, but just having this guide is an amazing and long-needed education tool for the arboretum,” said Board President and Trail Committee chairperson Laura Smith.
Some of his Frentress's fields of expertise included bottom land hardwood systems, waterfowl, and wildlife as an option under the agricultural tax exemption.
In a 2000 interview with the Conservation History Association of Texas, Frentress said,
"I came from people who were on the land. Both sides of my family and all sides of the family for quite some time back have been in Texas and, in fact, the Frentress family was in Texas before it was Texas.
He grew up in an era when many "old timers" were around to tell them what it was like in days gone by, but the stirrings of progress were beginning to be felt. As years went by, Frentress sought to keep as much of the natural habitat as he could.
Frentress received a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife Science from Texas A & M University. He spent his entire career with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, beginning in 1972. He was one of the first non-game members of the staff.
Frentress has had several roles with TPWD, and received numerous awards, including The Excellence in Wildlife Conservation Award presented by the Texas Chapter of The Wildlife Society in 1999, The Conservation Award, Employee Recognition and Awards Program presented by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in 1988 and The Wildlife Conservationist of the Year presented by The Sportsmen Conservationists of Texas in 1992.
He was often a speaker at local events and for many years was a member of the Henderson County Wildlife Committee.
"He was dedicated to conservation. That's pretty much what he did," his son Corey Frentress said.
The Arboretum covers more than 100 acres in northeast Athens.
The East Texas Arboretum is located at 1601 Patterson Rd. in Athens. For more information about the trail, call (903) 675-5630 or visit our website at http://www.easttexasarboretum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.