Do you love sports and have an eye for photography? Do you enjoy cheering on local teams and following their progress? If so, you may be a good fit as a remote sports reporter.
The Athens Review is looking for freelance sports reporters and photographers to help cover local sporting events. We want someone who writes well, although previous journalism experience is not required.
If you are enthusiastic about local sports and have the ability to meet deadlines, you should consider writing for your local newspaper.
Email news@athensreview.com for more info.
