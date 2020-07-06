Athens Life Fellowship's 15th annual Freedom Fest included live music, food trucks, water slides, snow cones and one of the best fireworks shows in East Texas.
featured
Freedom Fest 2020
- Shelli Parker/Staff
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor Abbott Establishes Statewide Face Covering Requirement, Issues Proclamation To Limit Gatherings
- Payne Springs man arrested with meth
- Eustace grad gets grant for COVID-19 project
- Texas triggers additional unemployment benefit extension period
- HISTORIC ATHENS: Naming the Athens Hornets, a Humongous Catfish, and Various Affrays
- Teen jailed for shooting
- Local attorneys read Declaration express patriotism
- Independence Day events light up the weekend
- Henderson County helps young mothers
- New 24-Hour Emergency Care Center opens in Canton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.