On Saturday, March 5, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., experts will teach how to prune fruit tress and grapevines at the Henderson County Master Gardener Association Harvest Garden. The Harvest Garden is located inside the Henderson County Regional FairPark Complex, 3356 State Hwy 31E, Athens. This demonstration is free and open to the public.
Pruning is one of the most stressful activities gardeners do. The timing must be right. Cuts must be made. All sorts of questions go through inexperienced gardeners’ minds: How to make the cut, where to make the cut, what type of pruning will hurt vs. help, what is too much vs. too little, how old should the tree or vine be, etc.
If you are reluctant to prune your fruit trees or grapevines, come to learn from the experts. They will demonstrate in front of you with actual plants how to do this intimidating chore. You may even get to make a cut or two yourself.
At the end of the demonstration, you will go home with all the knowledge and confidence you need to prune your own fruit trees and grapevines. No longer will you have questions because they will all be answered. No longer will you be intimidated because you will learn the best course of action to take on your own plants.
HCMGA Harvest Garden was constructed as a hands-on demonstration garden so gardeners could have a place to observe gardening chores as they are being done. This allows people to ask questions during the demonstrations. This helps to teach people who like or need more than a dry lecture or words on a page or computer screen to understand the subject being taught. So, even if you are now timid about pruning your fruit trees or grapevines, at the end of the demonstration, you will not be.
The official opening of HCMGA’s Harvest Garden was postponed due to COVID, but a Grand Opening is being planned for June 2. This garden will be an effective teaching tool for the Henderson County community since gardeners will see tasks in action as they are being taught.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg
