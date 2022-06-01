Anglers across Texas are marking their calendars and packing their tackle boxes for Free Fishing Day Saturday, June 4. To help celebrate, Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center will have free admission for the whole day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Henderson County Girls Softball Association will be selling hotdogs and burgers starting at 11 a.m. until supplies last. Kona Ice will be selling snow cones all day. Also, there will be a youth fishing event all day long. Catch a tagged catfish and win a prize of your choice at the prize booth.
No fishing license is required, and you may bring your own fishing tackle or borrow theirs. Hooks must be single and barbless, and bait must not come from freshwater, no minnows, cut bait, goldfish, and more. The Center will have four free bait options to choose from, hotdogs, stink bait, worms, and corn.
Each year on the first Saturday in June, Texans can fish on any public waterbody in the state without a fishing license.
“Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love for fishing with a new participant, yet it’s also more than that,” said Craig Bonds, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Inland Fisheries Director. “We hope those trying fishing on this special day will also learn that purchasing a license is an act of conservation. A fishing license purchase is one of the simplest and most effective way people can support fisheries science and management.”
Anglers help the conservation effort with their license purchase with 100% of fishing license fees going to TPWD. The fees fund on-the-ground conservation efforts such as fish stocking that help make Texas one of the best places in the country to fish. For more information on licensing, visit the TPWD license page.
Learn more about Free Fishing Day at TakeMeFishing.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.