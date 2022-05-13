Free Fishing Day Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. is a kick off celebration for National Fishing and Boating Week. Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center will have free admission for the whole day.
The Henderson County Girls Softball Association will be selling hotdogs and burgers starting at 11 a.m. until supplies last. Kona Ice will be selling snow cones all day. Also, there will be a youth fishing event all day long. Catch a tagged catfish and win a prize of your choice at the prize booth.
No fishing license is required, and you may bring your own fishing tackle or borrow ours. Hooks must be single and barbless, and bait must not come from freshwater, no minnows, cut bait, goldfish, etc. The Center will have four free bait options to choose from, hotdogs, stink bait, worms, and corn.
More info to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.